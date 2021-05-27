The INTERACT Stories of Arctic Science II printed book, and the INTERACTive e-book take the reader on a continuing journey through the Arctic and neighbouring alpine and forest areas, and presents the excitement and adventure that a group of researchers both enjoy and endure.

The books consists of seven highly illustrated sections focusing on: different ways of knowing, human impacts on Arctic environments, ecosystem services, minimising surprises for society, impacts on local and global societies and ways of working together. The e-book has been developed to provide wider content for the public, students and school children with additional resources such as videos, animations and activities.

The books were created by INTERACT, a circumarctic network of 89 terrestrial field bases in Arctic, alpine and neighbouring forest areas. The main objective of INTERACT is to provide a platform for identifying, understanding, predicting and responding to current environmental changes that take place in the Arctic and neighboring areas.

The launch event of the books took place on 17th May at the UArctic Congress 2021, which provided a perfect venue to celebrate the publication of these two arctic-related products!

The book can be explored in an Internet browser, or downloaded for iPad: interactsciencestories.org