The exhibition shows a variety of art-based reflections on taskscapes and temporality of the northern landscapes. Living in the Landscape (LiLa) multidisciplinary spring school is a collaborative development concept of the UArctic Thematic Network on Arctic Sustainable Arts and Design (ASAD) .

The artistic processes resulted into a virtual exhibition that was published in May 2021. The images are glimpses from the works and the complete exhibition is available here.

The art-based works in the exhibition examine different approaches to landscape and the exhibition is divided into prologue and five sections. The sections are Dialogic approaches to landscape, Everyday landscapes, Materiality of landscapes, Seeking community processes in online settings and Posthuman collaboration with the landscape.

For more information about the Living in the Landscape Spring School 2021 visit the ASAD website.