University of Alaska is looking for a Communications & Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity (DEI) Manager based in the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Toolik Field Station (TFS) is seeking a full-time person to further develop our communications and outreach initiatives, and to also serve as our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity (DEI) coordinator for the Toolik Field Station. This position will be based out of Fairbanks at UAF. This person will serve as lead for developing and implementing our communications and outreach program to the scientific community and the general public. This person will also lead the development of the TFS Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity program for our staff and visiting scientists, and will serve as the primary liaison between TFS and the UAF Office of Equity and Compliance.This is a term funded, full time, year around position with full UA benefits.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

• Excellent listening and relational skills; Ability to communicate ideas in both scientific and non-technical language; Good oral and written communication skills as well as group presentation skills; Strong negotiation, facilitation and consensus building skills; Ability to be considerate of human factors that are present when discussing sensitive issues.

• Highly self-motivated and self-directed, with an ability to bring enthusiasm and energy to develop programs and foster a collaborative team environment; Demonstrated experience working under pressure. Excellent time management skills.

• Scientific background sufficient to comprehend and accurately communicate scientific information to a variety of stakeholders.

• Strong interest in promoting diversity, equity, and inclusivity in a research context.

• Ability to comprehend and implement complex regulations. Ability to develop and implement policy.

• Ability to rapidly learn new information in a changing regulatory environment.

Preferred Experience:

Scientific background at a graduate level

Experience with science communication to a variety of stakeholders

Strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills, including a proactive disposition toward identifying problems and providing solutions.

Experience and/or interest in working on DEI issues in higher education

Experience coordinating events and providing logistic support

More information here.