Moderated by: Jón Atli Benediktsson, Rector at the University of Iceland
Opening Welcome Address: Lilja D. Alfreðsdóttir, Minister of Education, Science and Culture, Iceland
Rural and Remote Education: Pat Pitney, Interim President, University of Alaska
Virtual Mobility: Anne Husebekk, Rector, UiT The Arctic University of Norway
Emerging University Consortia: Jan Borm, University of Versailles Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines
UArctic Congress 2021 Declaration presentation: Eyjólfur Guðmundsson (Rector, University of Akureyri, Chair of the UArctic Congress International Steering Committee)