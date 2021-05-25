The Arctic Research Consortium of the U.S. (ARCUS) invites registration for the next Arctic Research Seminar featuring Kaare Sikuaq Erickson, Engagement Manager for UIC Science in Utqiaġvik, Alaska. Sikuaq's presentation, titled Ingenious Indigenous Technology and Inuit History, will be held via Zoom on Thursday, 27 March 2021 at 9:00 a.m. AKDT (1:00 p.m. EDT).

This presentation will provide an introduction to the history of human settlement in northern Alaska as represented in archaeological resources and Inuit oral histories. Following the historical introduction, Sikuaq will focus on one piece of ingenious technology developed exclusively in the Arctic thousands of years ago, the toggling harpoon head. To this day, the toggling harpoon head is an extremely important piece of technology used by all Inuit hunters to retrieve large marine mammals (e.g. walrus, seals, whales, etc.) that would otherwise sink to the bottom of the ocean. Utilizing miniature fully-functional replica ivory harpoons and bananas (to replicate the marine mammal skin and blubber), Sikuaq will demonstrate how the harpoon works and why it is so unique and effective. This activity has been developed at UIC Science and has been shared with dozens of classrooms across Alaska.

Registration is required for this event. Instructions for accessing the webinar will be sent to registrants prior to the event.

To register for the event, go to: ARCUS Arctic Research Seminar Series webpage

For questions, contact:

Stacey Stoudt

Email: stacey@arcus.org