Lars Kullerud, President of the University of the Arctic; Outi Snellman,Vice-President Administration of UArctic and Scott Forrest, Chief Communications Officer have contributed to this edition in an article giving a vibrating tribute to Professor O.W. Heal.

"We can see how the seed of UArctic emerged from a very nascent Arctic Council, and in particular its Working Groups that date back to the establishment of the Arctic Environmental Protection Strategy – known as the Rovaniemi Process. It was only appropriate that the development of the University of the Arctic continued in the very place where the Arctic Council had its roots. Outi Snellman, then Secretary-General of the Circumpolar University Association, was contacted by Bill Heal and David Stone to conduct the initial feasibility study for such an organization and draft its initial development plans."

