The journal issue themed "Education in the Circumpolar North" was edited by senior editor Kirk Anderson and co-editors Jennifer Godfrey Anderson and Sylvia Moore, all from Memorial University.
The co-editors Jennifer Anderson and Sylvia Moore described the journal edition in their introductory article as follows: "The Morning Watch began as a voice specifically for the teachers of Newfoundland and Labrador, but shifting geographies, climate change, and globalism makes the connection to history, the world, and to our Arctic partners, now much more significant. This special edition celebrates those connections by focusing on teacher education in the circumpolar north."
In addition to the introductory article, the journal edition includes ten articles focusing on Indigenous education topics, future and history of teacher education in the north, outdoor education and equity in education in the North. Seven of those articles are authored or co-authored by researchers, who are active in UArctic Thematic Network on Teacher Education:
- Anne-Mette Bjoru & Anne Randi Solbakken, UiT The Arctic University of Norway: Birgejupmi – Life Skills, the Sámi Approach to Inclusion and Adapted Education
- Kathy Snow, Darlene Nuqinagaq, Nunia Anoee, Erin Morozoff, Alexander McAuley & Ron MacDonald, University of Prince Edward Island: Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit in Educator Leadership Training in Nunavut
- Jonna Kangas, University of Helsinki & Heidi Harju-Luukkainen, University of Jyväskylä and Nord University: What is the Future of ECE Teacher Profession? Teacher’s Agency in Finland Through the Lenses of Policy Documents
- Pigga Keskitalo & Erika Sarivaara, University of Lapland:Current Issues of Quality in Saami Language Education
- Kalpana Vijayavarahtan, the University of the Faroe Islands: Equity in Education in Circumpolar North
- Sylvia Moore, Elizabeth Yeoman & Katie Flood, Memorial University: A history of Preparing Teachers for Northern Labrador
- Breanne Card & Anne Burke, Memorial University: Outdoor Kindergarten: Achieving Outcomes with A Place-based & Landbased Approach to Emergent Curriculum
Full journal issue is available here.