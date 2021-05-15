The Closing on Tuesday May 18 at 1600 UTC: https://livestream.com/hi/uarticclosingplenary
It is still possible to register to attend the full UArctic Congress at https://events.bizzabo.com/290553/page/1795722/registration
The opening and closing plenaries of the UArctic Congress 2021 will be freely available as livestreams, starting today with the Opening May 15, at 1300 UTC https://livestream.com/hi/uarticopeningplenary
The Closing on Tuesday May 18 at 1600 UTC: https://livestream.com/hi/uarticclosingplenary
It is still possible to register to attend the full UArctic Congress at https://events.bizzabo.com/290553/page/1795722/registration