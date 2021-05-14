The latest issue of our annual magazine, Shared Voices, is now available online. To celebrate UArctic's 20-year anniversary, the 2021 issue envisions how UArctic will make a difference in the Arctic and in the world and where the network will be going in the next ten years.

Articles from UArctic Thematic Networks and Institutes and member institutions outline how they are planning or envisioning to be agents of change through their initiatives and collaboration. In addition, as our anniversary coincides with the publishing of our new Strategic Plan, interviews of UArctic Board members shed light on the role and direction of our network in the coming years. To further reflect on UArctic's role in Arctic higher education and research, the magazine also features articles from several politicians.

You can read Shared Voices 2021 online as individual articles or flip through on Issuu, or download the entire magazine as a PDF.

Table of Contents