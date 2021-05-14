Articles from UArctic Thematic Networks and Institutes and member institutions outline how they are planning or envisioning to be agents of change through their initiatives and collaboration. In addition, as our anniversary coincides with the publishing of our new Strategic Plan, interviews of UArctic Board members shed light on the role and direction of our network in the coming years. To further reflect on UArctic's role in Arctic higher education and research, the magazine also features articles from several politicians.
You can read Shared Voices 2021 online as individual articles or flip through on Issuu, or download the entire magazine as a PDF.
Table of Contents
- Letter from the President
Lars Kullerud
- Editorial
Outi Snellman
- UArctic – an Indispensable Arctic Actor
Annika Saarikko
- Growing Connections Between Scotland and UArctic
Richard Lochhead
- Canada’s Vision for Arctic Youth Empowerment
David Sproule
- In Memoriam: Oliver William (Bill) Heal
- Interview with Frederik Paulsen, Arctic Philanthropist
Hannele Palviainen
- Interviews of UArctic Board Members by Arne O. Holm:
- Becoming Circumpolar: Reflections on Origins and Outcomes
Amanda Graham
- New Directions in Circumpolar Studies: Launching the Læra Institute
Anthony Speca, Irina Dranaeva, Heather Nicol & Gary Wilson
- Announcing UArctic Congress 2022
Victor Antonovich Sadovnichy
- UArctic at a Glance: infographics and statistics
- Arena for the Gap Analysis of the Existing Arctic Science Co-Operations
Hanna Lappalainen & Stephany Mazon
- North-Eastern Federal University: Sustainable Development and Bridging the Arctic and Asia
Vladimir Suzdalov
- UArctic-HIT Training Centre: A Bridge between Arctic and Chinese Universities
Yi-Fan Li
- 14 Years of Arctic Indigenous Collaboration with BEBO – How Has It Been?
Marina Falevitch & Mika Aromäki
- Collecting Knowledge from Finnmark’s Plateau to Japan
Amanda Åsberg
- Arctic Makes: Observations, Lessons, and Solutions from the Geographic Periphery
Svetlana Usenyuk-Kravchuk & Timo Jokela
- CHARTER – Towards a Broader Understanding of Arctic Complexity
Philip Burgess
- Eating Plants to Mitigate the Impacts of Climate Change on Tundra?
Isabel C. Barrio et al
- A Sense of Home Across the Arctic Through Wild Foods
Harmony Jade Wayner
- Improved Water Access and Sanitary Conditions in Rural Arctic Settlements
Pernille Erland Jensen & Aaron Dotson
- The Arctic Yearbook: An Open Access Platform for Arctic Studies and Research
Lassi Heininen & Heather Exner-Pirot
- The Battle of the Arctic: To Drill or Not to Drill?
Angelina Giordano
- 6G as a Universal Connectivity Provider in the 2030s
Harri Saarnisaari, Hanna Saarela & Marja-Matinmikko-Blue