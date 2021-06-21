The speakers presented several reports and vividly discussed about actions to improve the health for Arctic older people with focus on the current pandemic of the Covid-19 as well as non-pandemic related issues of general well-being:
- Irina Grigoryeva, Concept and reality of Active Aging: From compulsory activity to mandatory isolation during the pandemic
- Shahnaj Begum, The role of digitalization to well-being of older people during Covid-19 from the viewpoints of family members and health professionals
- Konstantin Galkin, «Squeezed bodies». Changes in the subjective well-being and agency of older people during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Circumpolar North
- Anastasia Emelyanova and Elena Golubeva, Older people and charitable foundations in response to COVID-19 pandemic in Russia
- Andrey Soloviev, Elderly mental health screening in the conditions of the Russian Arctic zone
- Tatiana Zhigaltsova, The places of emotional attachment and rejection for Haparanda and Tornio senior citizens, and interactive emotion maps
- Alexander Dyomin, Females Aged 85-95: Postural Balance Analysis
More information: Thematic Network Vice-Lead Anastasia Emelyanova anastasia.emelyanova@oulu.fi