The speakers presented several reports and vividly discussed about actions to improve the health for Arctic older people with focus on the current pandemic of the Covid-19 as well as non-pandemic related issues of general well-being:

Irina Grigoryeva, Concept and reality of Active Aging: From compulsory activity to mandatory isolation during the pandemic Shahnaj Begum, The role of digitalization to well-being of older people during Covid-19 from the viewpoints of family members and health professionals Konstantin Galkin, «Squeezed bodies». Changes in the subjective well-being and agency of older people during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Circumpolar North Anastasia Emelyanova and Elena Golubeva, Older people and charitable foundations in response to COVID-19 pandemic in Russia Andrey Soloviev, Elderly mental health screening in the conditions of the Russian Arctic zone Tatiana Zhigaltsova, The places of emotional attachment and rejection for Haparanda and Tornio senior citizens, and interactive emotion maps Alexander Dyomin, Females Aged 85-95: Postural Balance Analysis

More information: Thematic Network Vice-Lead Anastasia Emelyanova anastasia.emelyanova@oulu.fi