Topics for submission:

  •  Arctic shipping
  • Sustainable supply chain management
  • Supply chain resilience
  • Social responsibility practice
  • Winter icy roads (e.g, zimnik)
  • Arctic social issues and indigenous people
  • Tourism
  • Energy ecosystems
  • Emergency preparedness
  • Green supply chains

The book will be edited by:

Dr. Antonina Tsvetkova, Molde University College – Specialized University in Logistics, antonina.tsvetkova@himolde.no

Dr. Konstantin Timoshenko, Department of Business, Marketing and Law, USN School of Business, University of South-Eastern Norway, konstantin.timochenko@usn.no

Please send your abstract to Antonina.Tsvetkova@himolde.no before or on August 10, 2021.

Read the full call announcement here.