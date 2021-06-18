Topics for submission:
- Arctic shipping
- Sustainable supply chain management
- Supply chain resilience
- Social responsibility practice
- Winter icy roads (e.g, zimnik)
- Arctic social issues and indigenous people
- Tourism
- Energy ecosystems
- Emergency preparedness
- Green supply chains
The book will be edited by:
Dr. Antonina Tsvetkova, Molde University College – Specialized University in Logistics, antonina.tsvetkova@himolde.no
Dr. Konstantin Timoshenko, Department of Business, Marketing and Law, USN School of Business, University of South-Eastern Norway, konstantin.timochenko@usn.no
Please send your abstract to Antonina.Tsvetkova@himolde.no before or on August 10, 2021.
