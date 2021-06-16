The Alaska Tribal Resilience Learning Network (AK TRLN) invites applications for an Alaska Tribal Resilience Learning Network Fellow. This full-time, nine-month position has an expected start date of 1 September 2021 and will be located in Fairbanks, Alaska. The AK CASC is not able to sponsor HB1 visas for this position. This position is part of the Alaska Fellows Program.

The Alaska Climate Adaptation Science Center is a partnership between the University of Alaska and the United States Geological Survey, and Congressionally mandated to meet state and federal, inclusive of tribes, needs around climate impacts, adaptation, and resilience. The AK CASC is hosted by the University of Alaska Fairbanks International Arctic Research Center with a USGS-hosted office in Anchorage. The AK CASC provides scientific information, tools, and techniques that managers and others interested in land, water, wildlife, and cultural resources can use to adapt to climate change.

Required qualifications include:

Background and experience working with Indigenous Peoples of Alaska;

Experience with cross-cultural communication skills and a desire to build and expand upon these skills;

Willing to work collaboratively as a team member and desire to learn;

Excellent interpersonal and relationship management skills with ability to build cooperation, resolve problems, manage projects, and implement appropriate solutions;

Excellent written and oral communication skills;

Ability to work independently, be reliable without daily direct supervision, and manage time well; and

Intermediate to advanced computer and Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, etc.) skills.

Applications must include a cover letter, resume, two letters of reference, and two additional references for potential reference check.

Application materials should be submitted via email to Mimi Lesniak at mflesniak@alaska.edu for Scott Rupp, and copied to applications@alaskafellows.org.

Application deadline: Open until filled

For more information, go to complete position description

For questions, contact Malinda Chase (mjchase@alaska.edu)

For questions about the application process, contact applications@alaskafellows.org