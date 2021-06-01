The 30 years anniversary of the Calotte Academy will take place in June 1, 2021 at S aami Education Institute in Inari.

This small event with a reception includes welcoming words by the host organizations, Saami Education Institute, Inari Municipality and University of Lapland, and greetings by partner organizations, Barents Institute & University of Tromsa from Norway, and Luzin Institute for Economic Studies of RAS at Kola Science Center from Russia. There will also be a few personal notes by participants of the previous Academies, as well as, Academy’s short history will be introduced (Summary attached).

The next Calotte Academy, as international travelling symposium, will be organized in 15-21 November 2021. The event, with the title New and Emerging Trends of Arctic Governance, Geopolitics, Geoeconomics, and Science, will take place in several locations in northernmost parts of Finland and Norway, and Sapmi.

For more information, please contact with Academy’s Co-coordinators, PhD Candidate Gerald Zojer (gerald.zojer@ulapland.fi) and PhD Candidate Salla Kalliojärvi (skallioj@gmail.com). See Call at https://calotte-academy.com