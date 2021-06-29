The International Commission of Polar Meteorology (ICPM) announces an upcoming webinar presented by Dr. John Cassano from the National Snow and Ice Date Center (NSIDC), who will be discussing Meteorological Conditions during the MOSAiC Expedition: Normal or unusual? and A Scientist's Experience on the MOSAiC Expedition. The webinar will take place 6 July 2021 at 8:00 a.m. AKDT (12:00 p.m. EDT/4:00 p.m. UTC).

The webinar will showcase tales and science from the Multidisciplinary drifting Observatory for the Study of Arctic Climate (MOSAiC) expedition. Join the webinar to learn more about what life is like aboard a ship stuck in the Arctic sea ice for one year and what kind of science came out of this experience.

Webinar connection information:

URL: https://univ-grenoble-alpesfr.zoom.us/j/92311987528?pwd=aldianVxV0lZRms1UElMcFFYUmdXdz09

Passcode: 154663

For questions, contact:

Matthew Lazzara

Email: mlazzara@madisoncollege.edu

Phone: 608-616-3382