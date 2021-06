The Wilson Center announces the availability of a Wilson Center NOW video recording, titled The Past, Present, and Future of the Arctic Council. NOW is a series of brief, incisive conversations with leading experts that make sense of today’s headlines and the forces behind them.

In this edition of Wilson Center NOW, hosts are joined by the Polar Institute’s Michaela Stith, Evan Bloom, and Ambassador David Balton. They recap the just-concluded Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting in Reykjavík and discuss what lies ahead for the organization and the region with the passing of the Council’s two-year chairmanship from Iceland to Russia.

To view the video, go to Wilson Center NOW webpage.