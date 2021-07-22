Organizers of Arctic CCS: Community & Citizen Science (CCS) in the Far North invite presentation abstracts for the virtual conference. This conference will be held online 5-7 October 2021 .

This free, virtual conference will focus on sharing, networking, and discussing the various aspects of conducting community and citizen science research in the Arctic. This conference is in response to a growing community of Arctic researchers, Arctic communities, and Arctic visitors that are becoming more engaged in scientific research. Conference organizers recognize that although there are many resources regarding community and citizen science available online, there are few venues to build a community around issues specific to the Arctic.

The primary goal of the conference is to provide an opportunity to share knowledge and increase networking among researchers, community members, and other practitioners of community and citizen science in the Arctic. The focus is on the circumpolar Arctic (e.g., it's not limited to one region, state, or country). Organizers hope to start to build a "community of practice" that can continue to share and learn from each other.

This conference will also be an opportunity to:

Learn about the various community and citizen science projects in the Arctic,

Share the successes and challenges of projects,

Discuss how the pandemic has impacted community and citizen science, and

Discuss and focus on what is unique about community and citizen science in the Arctic.

Conference themes include:

Unique to the Far North - Opportunity for presenters to share what makes their project or activity unique to the Arctic (community, data gaps, resources, communication, feedback, etc.);

- Opportunity for presenters to share what makes their project or activity unique to the Arctic (community, data gaps, resources, communication, feedback, etc.); Lessons Learned - Opportunity to present on what worked—or didn't work—in a project or activity, opportunity for others to learn from you, opportunity to share program/project evaluation data, opportunity to share insights and experiences with science communication and participants, and opportunity to share any impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on your project or activity;

- Opportunity to present on what worked—or didn't work—in a project or activity, opportunity for others to learn from you, opportunity to share program/project evaluation data, opportunity to share insights and experiences with science communication and participants, and opportunity to share any impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on your project or activity; All About the Data - Opportunity to share data and research gathered from CCS projects and opportunity to share Indigenous data sovereignty challenges and solutions;

- Opportunity to share data and research gathered from CCS projects and opportunity to share Indigenous data sovereignty challenges and solutions; Just Sharing - Opportunity to share projects or activities that might not be captured in other themes or topics, opportunity to look for collaborators and share resources, and opportunity to share start-up projects and/or projects that haven't yet collected any research data.

Abstract submission deadline: 16 August 2021, 5:00 p.m. Alaska Daylight Time

For more information and to submit an abstract, go to:

Conference webpage

For questions, contact:

Email: accs@arcus.org