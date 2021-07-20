The American Geophysical Union (AGU) is accepting abstracts for their Fall Meeting. This conference will take place 13-17 December 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana and online.

The following sessions invite abstracts:

GC004: Advancements, Gaps and Needs in Observing, Understanding and Modeling the High-Latitude Earth Systems

Conveners: Wieslaw Maslowski, Milena Veneziani, Hailong Wang, and Wilbert Weijer

The high-latitude Earth systems (HLES) are undergoing rapid changes, the consequences of which have global environmental and societal impacts. Given the recent field activities such as the MOSAiC expedition and the Interagency Arctic Research Policy Committee (IARPC) coordinated U.S. Arctic Observing Network, combined with the ongoing analyses of CMIP6 and other model results, this session aims to bring together observational and modeling communities to discuss the current advancements, knowledge gaps, and needs for an improved understanding of the HLES.

Conveners invite presentations focused on observing or modeling HLES from local events/processes, such as polar storms, moisture intrusions, polynya events, and spring phytoplankton blooms, through their roles in the coupled system, to hemispheric/global perspectives. Conveners also encourage presentations that advance understanding and modeling of extreme events, internal variability, and forced trends of polar climate, their linkages to lower latitudes, as well as predictability of HLES changes.

To submit an abstract to this session, go to:

Session webpage

Conveners: Katharine Duderstadt, Kristin M. Schild, Erich C. Osterberg, and Jake Kritzer

The rapid warming of the Arctic has global ramifications. Modifications to ocean circulation and regional climate patterns linked to Arctic ice melt are affecting trade, transportation, energy resources, infrastructure, coastal ecosystems, fish and wildlife, sea level and coastal erosion, security, demographics, and cultural identities -- not only in the Arctic but also in midlatitude regions, including the North Atlantic. This session invites research that 1) studies midlatitude changes in ocean and atmospheric processes resulting from a warming Arctic, 2) develops research infrastructure needed to observe Arctic–midlatitude links and/or 3) identifies how ocean and atmospheric changes will affect both Arctic and midlatitude communities. The session focuses on highlighting shared research assets and collaboration networks, with the intention of facilitating convergent research initiatives connecting the Arctic and midlatitudes. Conveners especially welcome research linking the North Atlantic sector of the Arctic with the eastern coast of North America.

To submit an abstract to this session, go to: