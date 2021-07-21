The round table was organized with support from the Administration of Tomsk Region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and under the auspices of the Russian Federation’s Chairmanship of the Arctic Council. Its participants were leading scientists from Russia, Canada, Norway and Great Britain, who are engaged in research on climate transformation and environmental change.

The event was held in on-line and live formats. It involved Universities and Institutions which are members of the Siberian Environmental Change Network (http://www.secnet.online/home-eng.html) and other Russian Institutions and research centres as well as representatives from government institutions. Key invited foreign experts included Dr. Terry V. Callaghan CMG, professor of TSU and Sheffield University and INTERACT founder and scientific adviser, and Professor Lars Kullerud, the President of the University of the Arctic (UArctic). They shared their experience on international networking in the Arctic and beyond, how to protect the Arctic and the Planet against climate change and anthropogenic pressure, and how to empower a new generation with knowledge. They also discussed how science diplomacy can help to reduce global geopolitical tensions.

Experts also noted the needs for a comprehensive study of permafrost thawing - in Russia, permafrost occupies 65 percent of the land area - and monitoring of carbon ,one of the main elements in the composition of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, water and soil. They also emphasized the importance of studying the global warming impacts on forest ecosystems and developing new methods to control and reduce the number of forest fires. Studying the catchments of the three great Siberian rivers was identified as another priority. These rivers are the Lena, the Ob and the Yenisei that feed the Arctic seas, and affect the climate of the whole planet.

During the meeting, the participants also discussed the mechanisms and possible practical actions for adapting humans and ecosystems to climate change and its consequences.