For this purpose, EU-PolarNet 2 will open Calls for Services for all six research needs of the European Polar Research Programme:
-Better understanding of climate change in the Polar Regions and its links to lower latitudes
-Informed weather and climate action
-Resilient socio-ecological systems
-Prospering communities in the Arctic
-Challenges and Opportunities for Polar Operations
-Inclusive creation, access and usage of knowledge
This first Call for Services asks to formulate activities related to research needs 4 and 6. The Call stays open for submissions until 30th September 2021.
The Call for Services offers financial support of up to 15.000 € to cover expenses necessary for successfully implementing the proposed activities.
Applications are welcome from European researchers and/or stake- and right holders. Early-career and female applicants are encouraged to apply.
Check for the full eligibility criteria, funding conditions and submission guidelines here: https://eu-polarnet.eu/call/