EU-PolarNet 2 seeks support from the European Polar Community to develop ideas for concrete research activities.

For this purpose, EU-PolarNet 2 will open Calls for Services for all six research needs of the European Polar Research Programme:

-Better understanding of climate change in the Polar Regions and its links to lower latitudes

-Informed weather and climate action

-Resilient socio-ecological systems

-Prospering communities in the Arctic

-Challenges and Opportunities for Polar Operations

-Inclusive creation, access and usage of knowledge

This first Call for Services asks to formulate activities related to research needs 4 and 6. The Call stays open for submissions until 30th September 2021.

The Call for Services offers financial support of up to 15.000 € to cover expenses necessary for successfully implementing the proposed activities.

Applications are welcome from European researchers and/or stake- and right holders. Early-career and female applicants are encouraged to apply.

Check for the full eligibility criteria, funding conditions and submission guidelines here: https://eu-polarnet.eu/call/