Saint Petersburg State University of Architecture and Civil Engineering (SPbGASU), in collaboration with the Committee on Arctic Affairs, the Saint Petersburg Government, and the Council of Rectors of the Northwestern Federal District, is organizing the International Conference “Arctic Territorial Development: Challenges and Solutions” (ARCTD2021) on September 29-30, 2021 .

The conference is aimed at international cooperation and exchange of experience in solving scientific problems of the development of the Arctic territories between the universities of NWFU, participants of the REC “Russian Arctic: new materials, technologies and research methods”, foreign partners and government authorities. ARCTD 2021 Working Languages

English and Russian, simultaneous interpretation is provided

Format

The Conference will be organized in a hybrid format (online via Zoom platform and offline)

Registration

Registration for ARCTD 2021 is now open, fill in the online registration form using the link: https://forms.gle/3fFGDuiVvUfn917u9

Registration deadline – August 31, 2021

Call for Papers

The authors are invited to submit articles to the ARCTD 2021 Digital Proceedings issued by the CRC Press/ Balkema Publishing House (Taylor and Francis Group; http://www.balkema.nl/) with further indexing in Scopus and Web of Science. All the details and instructions will be uploaded soon to the ARCTD 2021 website (http://aricon.spbgasu.ru/en/). The paper submission deadline is September 13, 2021 .

Selected papers will be recommended for publication in the international journals “Lecture Notes in Civil Engineering” (ISSN: 2366-2557; https://www.springer.com/series/15087); “Architecture and Engineering» (Scopus; ISSN: 2500-0055; https://aej.spbgasu.ru/index.php/AE) and “Water and Ecology” (Scopus; ISSN: 2305-3488; http://wemag.ru/?lang=en)

Visit SPbGASU's website for more information on publications and registration:

http://aricon.spbgasu.ru/en/

CONTACT INFO

Should you have any further questions regarding participation in the ARCTD 2021 International Conference, please do not hesitate to contact ARCTD 2021 Organizing Committee at unr@spbgasu.ru