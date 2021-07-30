The University of Waterloo is pleased to announce the cluster hiring of ten tenure-track/tenured academic appointments representing emerging and established career stages who will contribute to Indigenous excellence across all six Waterloo Faculties and to Waterloo’s goal of a culture of equity, diversity, and inclusivity for all through increasing the representation of self-identified Indigenous academics (i.e., status and non-status First Nations, Inuit/Inuk, Métis and those from tribal nations and Indigenous communities across Turtle Island).

Waterloo seeks candidates whose scholarship advances learning and knowledge through teaching, research, and scholarship in any of the following disciplinary areas:

Faculty of Arts: All areas of Arts will be considered (humanities, languages and cultures, social sciences, fine and performing arts, accounting and finance, global business and digital arts), including but not limited to: Indigenous Studies (broadly defined); historical, cultural, and/or linguistic identities; sustainable finance; business and/or entrepreneurship (including social);

technology and design; equity, diversity, inclusion, and anti-racism issues and scholarship in all program areas. Note: most areas of teaching and research in the Faculty of Arts feature interdisciplinary and collaborative opportunities, and there is the potential for considerable overlap between the areas specified here. More information can be found at https://uwaterloo.ca/arts/.

Faculty of Engineering: All areas of engineering and architecture will be considered with an emphasis on the Faculty’s research clusters: bioengineering and health, network connectivity and security, software, data analytics, AI and human-machine interactions, robotics and autonomous vehicles, automotive and mobility, additive and advanced manufacturing, sustainability, energy systems, nanotechnology, smart and adaptive infrastructure, water resources, urban space planning and design, entrepreneurship, and climate adaptation. More information can be found at https://uwaterloo.ca/waterloo-engineering-research/.

Faculty of Environment: All areas of environmental science/studies and sustainable development will be considered, with particular interest in: climate change and the global south; environmental and social impact assessment; sustainable finance; community development; the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in the context of smart cities; and energy and food security in Indigenous and northern communities. More information can be found at https://uwaterloo.ca/environment/about-environment.

Faculty of Health: Areas of priority include Kinesiology and Health Sciences, Recreation and Leisure Studies, and Public Health Sciences. Within Kinesiology and Health Sciences our focus includes health and (wearable) technology, work and health, exercise and nutritional sciences, and rehabilitation sciences. Within Recreation and Leisure Studies our focus includes recreation and leisure, sport management, therapeutic recreation, and event management. More information can be found at https://uwaterloo.ca/health/.

Faculty of Mathematics: All areas of mathematics, statistics and computer science will be considered. As part of the cluster hiring initiative, the Faculty of Mathematics will offer one Math Faculty Research Chair restricted to self-identified Indigenous candidates. Additional detail on Indigenous Excellence positions in Math and the Math Faculty Research Chair, including enhanced support for research, can be found at https://uwaterloo.ca/math/opportunities.

Faculty of Science: All areas of natural, physical and health sciences will be considered, with a particular interest in astrophysics, aviation/aerospace medicine, biochemistry, biomedical science, biotechnology, condensed matter physics, ecology, geoscience of climate change, health/pharmaceutical policy, infectious disease or eHealth/health technology, molecular mechanisms and AI in vision, nanoscience, pharmacogenetics, photonics, quantum information science, and vision in transportation. Particular attention will be paid to applicants with business and/or entrepreneurial experience. More information can be found at https://uwaterloo.ca/science/.

How to Apply:

Successful candidates must have either earned a doctoral degree or be ‘all but dissertation’ (ABD), or have earned an equivalent terminal degree in the field of study or be nearing completion; the relevant degree must be awarded within six months of employment. Candidates must demonstrate evidence of an actively developing research trajectory. Duties include conducting research and/or research creation, teaching at the undergraduate and graduate level, supervising graduate students, and contributing to the service needs of the University. The ability to develop and teach in a variety of contexts, including in person, online and remote delivery is required. The salary range for the position will depend upon the rank (i.e., Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Professor) and the discipline. Negotiations will be considered at the discretion of each hiring department.

Applicants are asked to clearly indicate in their cover letter the Faculty(ies) or department(s) to which they are applying. For those with interdisciplinary research areas, more than one Faculty may be included. Applicants are also invited to submit an optional letter or oral statement of support from the individual’s community that describes the individual’s involvement/role within the community, or a statement of lived experience. Send curriculum vitae, cover letter, teaching dossier, research statement and up to three examples of research outputs (including but not limited to journal articles/book chapters/conference proceedings/or other demonstrative outputs) electronically in confidence to: James W.E. Rush, Vice President, Academic and Provost, Recruitment.Provost@uwaterloo.ca.

All applicants to this cluster hiring opportunity must self-identify as Indigenous in their cover letter. Because this is a special opportunity restricted to self-identified Indigenous candidates, applicant self-identification information will be used for the purposes of screening and consideration. Please note that this information will be securely accessed only by members of a central selection committee and, for nominees selected, for the fulfillment of cluster hiring

purpose(s). All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however, Canadians and permanent residents will be given priority.

Review of applications will begin on October 18, 2021 and continue until the positions are filled.

Three letters of reference will be requested for applicants invited for an interview.

