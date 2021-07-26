The Institute of Social and Economic Research (ISER) in the College of Business and Public Policy at the University of Alaska Anchorage is seeking applications for the position of Director.

For 60 years, ISER has been producing research that helps people understand social and economic systems and supports informed public and private decision-making. The institute has a strong, multi-disciplinary group of faculty and research professionals, and is regularly called upon by state and federal legislators and policymakers to examine legislative and regulatory issues. In Alaska and around the circumpolar North, ISER is known for high-quality policy-oriented research in economic development, natural resource management, health, education and fiscal policy. ISER researchers are also fully engaged in Arctic policy research related to climate change and environment, energy, and rural sustainable development.

The ISER Director will coordinate research activities both within the institute and with other institutions and agencies, and will supervise a multi-disciplinary team consisting of 30 people, including faculty, administrative and research staff, and student researchers. The successful candidate’s current research agenda should add to or complement ISER’s focal research areas. In the director role, the institute expects the ISER Director to be recognized on and off campus as knowledgeable about Alaska public policy issues. A related expectation is the director facilitating ISER’s involvement in UAA’s new Master

of Public Policy program. Most importantly, the director will work with institute researchers and staff to shape ISER’s future research agenda in the context of the rapid social, economic, and environmental change Alaska is currently experiencing.

The following qualifications are required:

PhD or terminal degree in a discipline that is relevant to ISER’s mission.

Familiarity with policy oriented, applied research.

Record of high-quality research and publications relevant to ISER’s research foci.

Ability to generate externally funded opportunities for the institute relevant to its mission.

Excellent communication and organizational skills.

Ability to generate support for and awareness of ISER across the University of Alaska, and with external agencies and constituencies.

Demonstrated leadership and mentoring skills.

Commitment to a shared governance approach.

The following qualifications are preferred:

Experience leading research teams.

Understanding of Alaska’s economy, culturally diverse society, and current policy context.

Familiarity with research developments and opportunities in Alaska, the Arctic, or in similar regions.

ISER sits within the University of Alaska Anchorage’s accredited College of Business and Public Policy. As a part of the University of Alaska system, UAA is a comprehensive, accredited public institution with over 14,000 students that offers graduate, baccalaureate, and associate degrees through its main campus in Anchorage and community campuses throughout Alaska. Anchorage is a diverse, thriving, modern city of nearly 300,000 residents where over 100 languages are spoken. The community offers outstanding outdoor recreation opportunities and excellent social and cultural amenities. For more information about Anchorage, consult: https://www.anchorage.net.

Applicants should submit a one page cover letter explaining their interest and qualifications for the position, a maximum five page, current curriculum vita or resume, and the names, titles and contact information for three references no later than Friday, September 24, 2021. Application packets should be submitted Via Website Link Questions regarding the position should be directed to the chair of the search committee: Dr. Marie Lowe, mlowe@alaska.edu.

Application review will begin September 27, 2021.

Expected start date is Jan 3, 2022.