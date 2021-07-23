The EU Arctic Forum will bring together key Arctic players and stakeholders to assess recent developments in the region and discuss challenges ahead. The event will provide a strategic outlook for the updated EU Arctic policy and delve into topics that are of particular significance for the Arctic’s inhabitants.

The EU Arctic Forum will include several keynote addresses and one high-level panel session on the morning of 10 November 2021. Ministers from EU/Arctic Council States will be invited to participate. Arctic stakeholder panel sessions will subsequently take place for the remainder of the day.

The Annual Arctic Indigenous Peoples’ Dialogue with interactive panel discussions will be held in the morning of 11 November.