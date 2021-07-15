The project is funded by Finnish National Agency for Education (EDUFI) project grant “Team Finland Knowledge”. The project focuses on development of online teaching in collaboration with Education University of Hong Kong and University of Lapland.

The Global Media Education through Development of Online Teaching (GloMEd) project will start on 1 August 2021 and it will end on 31 December 2023. The project grant is about 60 000 €. The project members at the University of Lapland are Satu-Maarit Frangou, Mari Maasilta and Pigga Keskitalo from Faculty of Education. The members at Education University of Hong Kong are LEE Chi Kin John, WANG Lixun and KONG Siu-Cheung.

The project seeks to develop a joint study course on Global Media Education through collaborative knowledge exchange between experts from Finland and China. This project realises that we live in the post-industrial information age which is characterised by the ubiquitous and globalised usage of digital technologies in all aspects of social reality. The rapid changes in the global society set the need to educate university students and our future workforce on global issues of media education from intercultural and multilingual perspectives.

The University of Lapland, Finland and the Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK), China have been working previously towards ongoing common goals in the UNITWIN/UNESCO Network on Teacher Education for Social Justice and Diversity in Education, the first UNITWIN network coordinated by Finland (University of Lapland), since its established in 2018.

The objective of the project is to deepen and strengthen the existing collaboration between the University of Lapland and EdUHK into a solid one and answer to local, national and global education goals of sustainable development, understanding education and citizenship competencies in digitalisation to be part of these intentions. Through collaboration we aim to design a joint course on global media education and construct a high-quality education provision as well as develop online education teaching methods, thereby increasing the quality of higher education offered online, and achieving the set learning objectives.

Further information:

Satu-Maarit Frangou

University lecturer, Ph.D.

satu-maarit.frangou@ulapland.fi

040 484 4492