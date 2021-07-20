Climate Collective is a project run through Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador with the goal of connecting youth to opportunities for climate innovation. Climate Collective are looking for youth 14-20 that are passionate about the planet and motivated to act! Climate Collective wants to connect them with engaging mentors and speakers, and hands-on STEAM opportunities.

This summer, Climate Collective is holding their first virtual Youth Climate Summit: Thursday, July 29th to Saturday, July 31st! The event will start with a special Facebook live presentation, "The Importance of Youth Climate Activism," with Fridays for Future St. John's at 5pm NDT/4:30 ADT on Wednesday, July 28th, a.k.a. World Nature Conservation Day! The theme for this year’s summit is “Take Action!” and the summit will feature presentations and workshops on solar energy, conscious buying, environment-based writing, taking climate action in your community and more!

In addition, a Climate Action Planning session will be offered where you can learn how to create a project plan to reduce carbon emissions in your school or community. If you register with a small group, take part in the Climate Action Planning session and share your plan with Climate Collective, and then join up as a Youth Climate Action Chapter this Fall, your team will be given $500 towards your Climate Action project!

Take a look at the Summit schedule on Climate Collective's website, Facebook and Instagram, and register here: https://event-wizard.com/ycs2021/0/register/. Registration is free!

If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to reach out: climate.collective@mun.ca.