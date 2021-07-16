The first webinar was presented by Dr. Amlie Kirchgaessner from the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) discussing MOSAiC: What is it all about? and My Experiences from the Setup Phase of MOSAiC (Leg 1a). The second webinar was presented by Dr. John Cassano from the National Snow and Ice Date Center (NSIDC) discussing Meteorological Conditions during the MOSAiC Expedition: Normal or unusual? and A Scientist's Experience on the MOSAiC Expedition.

The IPCM webinar series showcases tales and science from the Multidisciplinary drifting Observatory for the Study of Arctic Climate (MOSAiC) expedition. Join the webinar to learn more about what life is like aboard a ship stuck in the Arctic sea ice for one year and what kind of science came out of this experience. Future webinars will focus on the Year of Polar Prediction - Southern Hemisphere.

