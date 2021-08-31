It is focused on research opportunities in public health and health research. The program will include new technologies such as artificial intelligence, telemedicine, and machine learning as well understanding and integrating community and patient perspectives in Arctic health care and health research. The course will also introduce theory and methods within implementation science and challenge participants to reflect on how their own research can be implemented to create change across health care in the Arctic.
Keywords: New technology • Community and patient perspectives • Implementation • Arctic health research
Preliminary day by day program is attached as a pdf here.
Send applications and questions to healthresearch@uni.gl