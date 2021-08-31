Greenland Center for Health Research, University of Greenland , invites PhD students to apply for participation in the PhD course organized in collaboration with the UArctic TN on Health and Well-being in the Arctic . The course will happen in November 13-15, 2021, in Nuuk and online.

It is focused on research opportunities in public health and health research. The program will include new technologies such as artificial intelligence, telemedicine, and machine learning as well understanding and integrating community and patient perspectives in Arctic health care and health research. The course will also introduce theory and methods within implementation science and challenge participants to reflect on how their own research can be implemented to create change across health care in the Arctic.

Keywords: New technology • Community and patient perspectives • Implementation • Arctic health research

Preliminary day by day program is attached as a pdf here.

Send applications and questions to healthresearch@uni.gl