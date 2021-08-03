A fund to help Scottish organisations and communities collaborate with partners in the Arctic. It promotes exchange of expertise on shared issues and aims to raise awareness of common ambitions.

The Arctic Connections Fund has been established to help Scottish organisations and communities collaborate with partners in the Arctic. It promotes exchange of expertise on shared issues and aims to raise awareness of common ambitions.

The fund will support initiatives including (but not limited to) seminars and conferences, hackathons and workshops, community learning opportunities and academic research. Projects that set the scene for longer-term initiatives are also eligible.

Scotland-based organisations can apply for a minimum of £1,000 and maximum of £10,000. The total available budget for the fund in the 2021-2022 financial year is £70,000.

Completed applications must be emailed to europeanengagement@gov.scot and must be received no later than 12:00 (midday) BST on Friday 27 August 2021. An automated acknowledgement will be sent on receipt of applications.

Applications will be assessed using a competitive scoring process. Applicants will be informed of the outcome of the assessment in September 2021. Grant offer letters will be issued to successful applicants and feedback will be provided to those who were unsuccessful. Projects are expected to begin from 1 October 2021 and must be completed by 31 March 2022. Please note that one single grant payment will be made in arrears on completion of the project.

