Northern (Arctic) Federal University is excited to announce a call for applications to the II International online IT-school that will be hosted by NArFU on October 11-15, 2021.

The School targets bachelor and master students motivated to strengthen their knowledge and extend practical experience in the sphere of disruptive IT. An intensive week of lectures and workshops will cover the following areas:

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning,

High-performance and Distributed computing,

Big Data and Data analysis.

The highlight of the programme will be a Case Battle where students will deal with real-life scenarios that demand strategic and innovative IT-solutions for the societal and economic needs of the Arctic Region. Under the supervision of an international team of experts participants will be united into project teams and will work on solutions for the cases.

Prospective participants: bachelor and master students from Russian and international HEIs.

Workload: 3 ECTS. Participants will receive certificates

Financing: no participation fee!

Application call is open until the September 15. Please fill in the application form here: http://itschool-narfu.ru/register/

More details and contact information are available at the official website: https://itschool-narfu.ru/