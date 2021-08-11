Northern (Arctic) Federal University continues to accept applications for the English-taught programme “Russian Studies” that will be held online during the autumn semester (September-December).

This English-taught program is constituted of three courses which give insights into societies, politics and history of Russia and culture of the Russian North:

- Soviet and Contemporary Russian History (XXth century)

- Culture of the Russian North

- Contemporary Russian Politics

On completing the course students will yield 16 ECTS proved by an official university transcript of records. There is no fee to participate in this program for exchange students from partner institutions.

Apply before August 20, 2021 here

The detailed information about the programme is available in the flyer attached and via the link

In case of questions please contact:

international.student@narfu.ru