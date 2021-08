The National Science Foundation (NSF) Office of Polar Programs (OPP) invites participation in their Communications Survey. This survey should only take about five minutes to complete.

Are you interested in NSF OPP news, research, events, and media? NSF OPP has put together a short survey to gather information about their audience, preferred communications channels, and what OPP content people are interested in receiving. The survey will help them provide better, more valuable information to you and others in our science community.

To participate in the survey, go to:

Survey webpage