The International Festival of student films PeterKiT is held by St. Petersburg State University of Film and Television in order to improve the professional level of future cinematographers of Russia and the world.

The International Festival of student films "PeterKiT" is held annually in October and November and is a part of the educational process. The main events of the Festival are held in SPUFT and other venues in St. Petersburg. The organizers will be glad to have participants with films about the Arctic, but the theme of the film festival is not limited to the topic.

The festival consists of two competitive programs and a scenario competition:

The first stage of the International Student Film Festival "PeterKiT FSA"

The second stage of the International Student Film Festival "PeterKiT"

Script Competition

TERMS OF PARTICIPATION OF FILMS IN THE COMPETITION PROGRAM OF THE FESTIVAL:

Applications are collected through the registration form on the website https://piterkit.ru/

The festival accepts fictional, non-fictional, animated short films made as part of the educational process by students of professional film schools, created during 2019-2021.

Films submitted to the festival must not contain propaganda of violence, national, racial and religious intolerance, insult to the moral feelings of a person.

Films submitted to the festival must not contain information, the distribution of which is prohibited by the legislation of the Russian Federation, or containing obscene language.

The festival does not accept films that were refused to issue film distribution certificate on the grounds specified in sub - paragraphs "b - d" of paragraph 18 of the Rules for issuing, refusing to issue and revoking a film distribution certificate for a film approved by the Decree of the

Government of the Russian Federation "On approval of the Rules for issuing, refusing to issue and revoking a rental certificate for a film and the Rules for maintaining the State Register of Films" (Collection of Legislation of the Russian Federation 2016, N 10, Article 1415, N 52, Article 7677), or films for which rental certificates were revoked on the grounds that specified in subparagraph "d" of paragraph 20 of the Rules.

The festival accepts for consideration films that have not participated in previous PeterKiT festivals.

The duration of the film should not exceed 30 minutes.

In the application, the author must provide:

information about the film – country, year of production, title and annotation in Russian and English,

3 frames from the film, trailer, poster;

information about the director and the film crew, photos of the director;

dialogue sheets of the film in English (for foreign films);

embedded subtitles in English;

a link to view and download a movie for showing that meets the technical requirements of the festival: h.264 codec; resolution 1920*1080; line-by-line 25 fps (1080p25) or interlaced 50 fps

(1080i50), the upper field first (Field Dominance: Upper or Upper Field First); Quality: the highest; Sound 16 bit, 48000 Hz, stereo, without compression.

For all films in Russian language, it is necessary to have the initial title sequence of the film, which informs the age rating of the film (0+; 6+; 12+; 16+; 18+) and warnings about the presence of scenes of smoking tobacco products, if any are present in the film. The total timing of both title sequence should be 3-5 seconds.

If the film and related materials are not submitted within the specified period or the provided copy of the film does not meet the technical requirements, the festival Organizing Committee has the right to

exclude the film from the competition program.

The time of the screening of the selected film and its place in the competition program is determined by the Organizing Committee of the Festival.

Copies of films on digital media submitted for participation in the Festival are not returned to the authors and are stored in the archive of the Festival.

TERMS OF THE SELECTION OF FILMS

Applications for participation in the competition program of the films of the festival are accepted until September 5, 2021 .

The selection of films and the formation of the festival program is carried out from 5 to 20 September 2021.

The first stage of the festival – "PeterKiT FSA" - will be held from October 22 to 26, 2021

The formation and selection of films of the competition program is carried out by the Selection Committee formed by the Organizing Committee of the festival.

The organizing committee of the festival approves the films of the main competition program at the Art Council of SPUFT.

The competition program with a list of films is published on the website not later than 2 weeks before the start of the festival.

The films included in the second stage of the Festival of the main competition program will be shown during the festival from November 11 to 16, 2021 (online or in traditional form at different festival venues)

Detailed information in Russian and English about the basic requirements for films, script competition, etc. can be found in the attached files in English and Russian.