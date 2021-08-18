This virtual conference, integrated with social media, will focus on sharing, networking, and discussing the various aspects of conducting community and citizen science research in the Arctic.

Save the Date! This online event is scheduled for October 5-7, 2021.

Great news! We've extended the abstract submission deadline to Monday, 23 August 2021, 5:00 p.m. Alaska Daylight Time. You can submit your abstract here.

Registration is OPEN

When:

Tuesday, 5 October 2021 to Thursday, 7 October 2021

Where:

Online



This conference is in response to a growing community of Arctic researchers, Arctic communities, and Arctic visitors that are becoming more engaged in research. Although there are many resources regarding community and citizen science available online, they are not specific to the Arctic. The primary goal of the conference is to provide an opportunity to share knowledge and increase networking among researchers, community members, and other practitioners of community and citizen science in the Arctic. Since this is the start of the discussions, we will focus on the circumpolar Arctic (e.g., it's not limited to one region, state, or country). A post-conference white paper, as well as archived presentations, will contribute to the overall community and citizen science community’s shared knowledge base, long-term goals, and a growing community of practice.

Things you should know:

Abstract submissions are NOW due Monday, 23 August 2021, 5:00 p.m. Alaska Daylight Time. (The abstract submission deadline has been extended. It was previously 16 August 2021.)

Abstract selection notifications will be emailed by Wednesday, 1 September 2021.

General registration is OPEN for all attendees and closes on Friday, 1 October 2021.

This online conference is FREE! There are no abstract or registration fees.

The conference language will be English.

Abstract Submission - Open

Registration - OPEN

General registration is OPEN and closes on Friday, 1 October 2021.

Contact

For more information, please contact the team at accs@arcus.org.

Acknowledgements and Partners

This work is funded by the National Science Foundation under Cooperative Agreement PLR-1928794. Any opinions, findings, and conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the National Science Foundation.