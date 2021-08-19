Northern (Arctic) Federal University (Russia) invites Bachelor and Master students to participate in the International school “Arctic Engineering” that will be held online on September 20-25, 2021 .

The school is aimed at addressing the key issues that a new generation of engineers faces nowadays: energy sources management, materials science, construction technologies and combatting icing accretion on industrial applications in the Arctic region. Lectures given by leading experts and scientists will provide participants with approaches to solve the problems created by climatic and geological conditions, and logistics in the Arctic and sub-Arctic regions:

Perspectives of oil and gas field development in the Arctic

Prospects of using different energy resources in the High North

Special features of using "green" material in the Arctic conditions

Icing of constructions in the Arctic conditions

Aspects of using solid fuels in the Arctic

Level: BA/MA students

Workload: 3 ECTS

Language of instruction: English

Mode of study: Online

Fee: no participation fee!

Application deadline: September 10, 2021

Find more information at the School web-page http://arctic-engineering.ru/