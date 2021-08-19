The school is aimed at addressing the key issues that a new generation of engineers faces nowadays: energy sources management, materials science, construction technologies and combatting icing accretion on industrial applications in the Arctic region. Lectures given by leading experts and scientists will provide participants with approaches to solve the problems created by climatic and geological conditions, and logistics in the Arctic and sub-Arctic regions:
- Perspectives of oil and gas field development in the Arctic
- Prospects of using different energy resources in the High North
- Special features of using "green" material in the Arctic conditions
- Icing of constructions in the Arctic conditions
- Aspects of using solid fuels in the Arctic
Level: BA/MA students
Workload: 3 ECTS
Language of instruction: English
Mode of study: Online
Fee: no participation fee!
Application deadline: September 10, 2021
Find more information at the School web-page http://arctic-engineering.ru/