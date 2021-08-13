This course is now open to the UArctic students.

The University of Alaska Anchorage and the UArctic Thematic Network on Health and Well-being in the Arctic would like to invite students to the new distance-delivered course on GIS skills for One Health and Public Health Professionals.

This methods course will explore computer mapping and geographic information system (GIS) to visualize, explore, and analyze health problems within the context of the infectious disease vector, social and economic conditions, and changes in the climate and environment. It will focus on using GIS to turn data into actionable information.

Read the attached leaflet to see what skills and knowledge the students will acquire.

The course will be offered this fall semester, which starts on August 23, 2021.

Important tuition information: the students will be responsible for paying tuition unless their home institution covers it. Some students will qualify for the lower Alaska in-state tuition. For example, the Canadian students from the NW Territories paid Alaska in-state tuition in the past.

More information and contact: Philippe Amstislavski, pamstislavski@alaska.edu