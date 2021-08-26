The Department of Arctic and Marine Biology (AMB) at UiT The Arctic University of Norway invites applications for a Postdoctoral Fellow on Arctic zooplankton species and their environmental tolerance limits. This two-year position will be located in Tromsø, Norway.

The successful candidate will work with ecological and physiological aspects related to high-latitude zooplankton species. More specifically, the candidate will investigate physiological tolerance limits of selected native and potentially new invasive zooplankton species. One research goal is to evaluate the potential for selected zooplankton species to establish in new areas. Both experimental work and field sampling will be part of the position.

Required qualifications include:

A successfully completed Norwegian doctoral degree in the field of marine biology, biological oceanography, or similar or related field, or a corresponding foreign doctoral degree recognized as equivalent to a Norwegian doctoral degree;

Experience with zooplankton sampling and data analyses;

Experience with experimental work on plankton, including handling live organisms;

Documented good oral and written communication skills in English;

Documented capability of developing scientific publications targeted to high quality international journals;

Willingness to get involved in the ongoing development of their department and the university as a whole;

Ability to work independently as well as team-oriented.

A PhD degree is required before commencement in the position. Applicants near completion of a PhD degree may still apply and submit a draft version of the PhD thesis along with a statement from their supervisor or institution indicating when the degree will be obtained.

Knowledge/experience with the following topics is desirable:

Invasive species;

Multiple stressor experiments;

Functional traits approach to study biodiversity;

Quantitative data analyses;

Copepods, cladocerans, and/or meroplankton;

Cruises and field work at sea; and

Working knowledge of Norwegian or a Scandinavian language.

The position will be part of international research community where the working language is English and the application should therefore be written in English.

Applications must include:

Cover letter explaining motivation and research interests;

Curriculum vitae containing a complete overview of education, professional training, and professional work;

Diplomas and transcripts for all degrees earned;

Written references;

Contact information to two to three references;

Documentation of English language profiency;

Project proposal;

A list of your academic production;

Description of applicant’s academic production, stating which works applicant considers most important; and

Academic works, up to ten, with the doctoral thesis regarded as one work.

Applicants must also submit a project proposal that describes how they scientifically can contribute to the project/described field of research. The proposal must include a progress plan.

Application deadline: 30 September 2021

For more information and to apply, go to:

Position description

For questions, contact:

Camilla Svensen

Email: camilla.svensen@uit.no



Phone: +47 99162269