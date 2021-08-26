Registration fees for the Arctic Circle Assembly include the following:
  • Full access to all Plenary and Breakout Sessions on the three days of the Assembly, October 14-17
  • Morning coffee on Thursday, October 14
  • Afternoon coffee and snacks on Thursday, October 14
  • Welcoming Reception on Thursday, October 14
  • Morning coffee on Friday, October 15
  • Afternoon coffee and snacks on Friday, October 15
  • Evening Reception on Friday, October 15
  • Morning coffee on Saturday, October 16
  • Afternoon coffee and snacks on Saturday, October 16
  • Evening Reception on Saturday, October 16
  • Admission to the Arctic Circle Club on Thursday, Friday and Saturday
  • Registered participants may also book networking rooms for special meetings on the first floor of Harpa during the Assembly.

To register and get more information go to https://www.arcticcircle.org/2021-arctic-circle-registration