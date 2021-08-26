Registration fees for the Arctic Circle Assembly include the following:
- Full access to all Plenary and Breakout Sessions on the three days of the Assembly, October 14-17
- Morning coffee on Thursday, October 14
- Afternoon coffee and snacks on Thursday, October 14
- Welcoming Reception on Thursday, October 14
- Morning coffee on Friday, October 15
- Afternoon coffee and snacks on Friday, October 15
- Evening Reception on Friday, October 15
- Morning coffee on Saturday, October 16
- Afternoon coffee and snacks on Saturday, October 16
- Evening Reception on Saturday, October 16
- Admission to the Arctic Circle Club on Thursday, Friday and Saturday
- Registered participants may also book networking rooms for special meetings on the first floor of Harpa during the Assembly.
To register and get more information go to https://www.arcticcircle.org/2021-arctic-circle-registration