Project ConnectED

Project Creating Connections in the Arctic Educational Science Community (ConnectED) aims to create connections between early career scholars and researchers across the Arctic by organising a series of researcher visits. The visiting teams will include a doctoral student or early career scholar and senior researcher. The visit programmes will consist of e.g. guest lectures, participation to mentoring discussions with the doctoral students of the host university, and visits to local schools or other relevant places. After each visit, the hosting and visiting teams will analyse the visit and their learning results in a blog post. In the end of project, the partners will collect tips and best practice of organising researcher visits, and it will be published in a visual form in the network website. The project milestones are 1) detailed planning of the researcher team visits, 2) implementing the visits, and 3) evaluation and summarising the learning results. The target audiences of the project are doctoral students and early career scientists, senior researchers, partner universities and the Arctic educational science community.

The project period is 1 September 2021 to 31 August 2023, and the grant is for 500 000 DKK. The project is funded by UArctic Project Call for Networking Activities on Arctic Research and Education, managed and administered by University of Lapland on behalf of UArctic ry in accordance with the recommendations from the Ministry of Higher Education and Science in Denmark.



The project is led by Kalpana Vijayavarathan, The University of the Faroe Islands. The other partners are Tuija Turunen, University of Lapland, Diane Hirshberg, University of Alaska Anchorage, Gregor Maxwell and Anne-Mette Bjøru, UiT The Arctic University of Norway, Kirsten Darling-McQuistan, University of Aberdeen, Yulia Shestova, Murmansk Arctic State University and Kathy Snow, University of Prince Edward Island.

For further information about project ConnectED, please contact Kalpana Vijayavarathan (KalpanaV(at)setur.fo).

Project ACCESS

The overall goal of project Arctic Conference on Educational Sciences (ACCESS) is to strengthen the wide network of educational researchers in the circumpolar north, and to concentrate researcher community perspectives on UArctic, the Thematic Network on Teacher Education and Arctic educational issues. This will be implemented by organising an Arctic conference on educational sciences and publishing series of video interviews, as the main activities of the project. The project milestones include 1) setting up a local organisation committee and scientific board, 2) publishing the conference website and call for abstracts, 3) the conference event and 4) publishing the video interviews. The project has three key target audiences – network contact persons, network member universities and Arctic educational science community – who will benefit of the stronger connections, platforms of sharing knowledge, and engagement to UArctic and the Thematic Network on Teacher Education.

The project period is 1 September 2021 to 31 August 2023, and the grant is for 400 000 NOK. The project is funded by UArctic Project Call for Networking Activities on Arctic Research and Education, managed and administered by UiT The Arctic University of Norway in accordance with recommendations from the Ministry of Education and Research in Norway.

The project applicants are Gregor Maxwell and Anne-Mette Bjøru, UiT The Arctic University of Norway. The project is led by University of Lapland, by project manager Janette Peltokorpi and network lead Tuija Turunen. The other partners are Heidi Harju-Luukkainen, Nord University, Anne Burke, Memorial University of Newfoundland, Ylva Jannok Nutti, Sámi University of Applied Sciences, Frank Deer, University of Manitoba, Diane Hirshberg, University of Alaska Anchorage, Ute Kaden, University of Alaska Fairbanks, Tungalag Baljir, Mongolian National University of Education, Mhairi Beaton, Leeds Beckett University, Kalpana Vijayavarathan, The University of the Faroe Islands, Kirsten Føns and Louise Andersen, The University of Greenland, Hermína Gunnþórsdóttir, University of Akureyri, Edda Óskarsdóttir, University of Iceland, Yulia Shestova, Murmansk Arctic State University, Björn Norlin, Umeå University, Natalia Flotskaya, Svetlana Bulanova and Olga Kagan, Northern (Arctic) Federal University, Eva Alerby and Niclas Ekberg, Luleå University of Technology, Kirsten Darling-McQuistan, University of Aberdeen, Kathy Snow, University of Prince Edward Island, and Heidi Harju-Luukkainen, Minna Maunula and Minna Maunumäki, Kokkola University Consortium Chydenius.

For further information about project ACCESS, please contact Janette Peltokorpi (janette.peltokorpi(at)ulapland.fi).