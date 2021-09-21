The event will discuss several aspects related to Indigenous Peoples IP Rights, focusing in particular on languages and traditional knowledge, thanks to the precious intervention of several experts and organisations dedicated to Indigenous Peoples issues. The seminar is a hybrid event which will take place simultaneously in Yakutia and online.
Program
-
15:00 - Opening
Moderator: Anders Oskal, Secretary General, Association of World Reindeer Herders
Nikolay Korchunov, Ambassador at Large for the Arctic Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Chair of the Arctic Council Senior Arctic Officials
Daren Tang, Director General, World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) (TBC); Sergey Kharyuchi, Council President, Association of World Reindeer; Herders Hjalmar Dahl, President, International Circumpolar Council – Greenland; Chair, Arctic Council Indigenous Peoples’ Secretariat
Gavril Kirillin, Minister for External Relations and Peoples Affairs of Sakha Republic; Mikhail Pogodaev, Deputy Minister for Arctic Development and Indigenous Peoples Affairs of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), Russian Chairmanship’s Special Envoy for Indigenous and Regional Cooperation in the Arctic Council
Anatoly Nikolaev, Rector, M.K. Ammosov North-Eastern Federal University
-
15:30 - Indigenous Peoples’ Strategies for Protection of Intellectual Property Rights
Moderator: Svein D. Mathiesen, Dr., Prof., M.K. Ammosov North-Eastern Federal University
Russian Association of the Indigenous Peoples of the North Saami Council
Inuit Circumpolar Council
Aleut International Association
Gwich’in Council International
Association of World Reindeer Herders
-
16:30 - Experts on Indigenous Peoples’ Rights and Protection of Intellectual Property
Moderator: Alena Gerasimova, Vice Chair, Association of World Reindeer Herders
Dr. Dalee Sambo Dorough, Chair, Inuit Circumpolar Council
Dr. Preston Hardison, Policy Analyst (TBC)
Dr. Vladimir Kryazhkov, Professor, National Research University Higher School of Economics
Dr. Nigel Thomas Crawhall, UNESCO Expert, Chief of Section
Dr. Mattias Åhren, professor, University of Tromsø – The Arctic University of Norway (TBC)
Dr. Anatoly Sleptsov, Chair of the Department, M.K. Ammosov North-Eastern Federal University
Dr. Jennifer Corpuz, Global Policy and Advocacy Lead
-
17:00 - Discussion
The need for Indigenous Peoples’ Guidelines in the Arctic related to digitalization of traditional knowledge, culture and languages. The discussion will set the stage for the development of key principles for protection of Indigenous intellectual property rights.
-
17:45 - Conclusion
Mikhail Pogodaev, Deputy Minister for Arctic Development and Indigenous Peoples Affairs of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), Russian Chairmanship’s Special Envoy for Indigenous and Regional Cooperation in the Arctic Council
Recommendations to the Arctic Council and Saint Petersburg Declaration
The seminar is organised by Arctic Council (Arctic Council Russian Chairmanship, Arctic Council Permanent Participants, Arctic Council Indigenous Peoples’ Secretariat), in conjunction with the Association of World Reindeer Herders, the International Centre for Reindeer Husbandry, the Ministry for Arctic Development and Indigenous Peoples Affairs of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), M.K. Ammosov North-Eastern Federal University and UArctic EALÁT Institute.
Languages available: English | Russian
Seminar is free of charge, but registration is needed to get access.
Please find the registration form at this link.