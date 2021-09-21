The seminar on “Intellectual Property Rights of Indigenous Peoples to Knowledge, Cultures, and Languages in the Times of Digitalization” will be held on September 27, 2021 (15:00 – 18:00 Yakutsk Time, GMT+9).

The event will discuss several aspects related to Indigenous Peoples IP Rights, focusing in particular on languages and traditional knowledge, thanks to the precious intervention of several experts and organisations dedicated to Indigenous Peoples issues. The seminar is a hybrid event which will take place simultaneously in Yakutia and online.

Program

15:00 - Opening

Moderator: Anders Oskal, Secretary General, Association of World Reindeer Herders

Nikolay Korchunov, Ambassador at Large for the Arctic Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Chair of the Arctic Council Senior Arctic Officials

Daren Tang, Director General, World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) (TBC); Sergey Kharyuchi, Council President, Association of World Reindeer; Herders Hjalmar Dahl, President, International Circumpolar Council – Greenland; Chair, Arctic Council Indigenous Peoples’ Secretariat

Gavril Kirillin, Minister for External Relations and Peoples Affairs of Sakha Republic; Mikhail Pogodaev, Deputy Minister for Arctic Development and Indigenous Peoples Affairs of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), Russian Chairmanship’s Special Envoy for Indigenous and Regional Cooperation in the Arctic Council

Anatoly Nikolaev, Rector, M.K. Ammosov North-Eastern Federal University

15:30 - Indigenous Peoples’ Strategies for Protection of Intellectual Property Rights

Moderator: Svein D. Mathiesen, Dr., Prof., M.K. Ammosov North-Eastern Federal University

Russian Association of the Indigenous Peoples of the North Saami Council

Inuit Circumpolar Council

Aleut International Association

Gwich’in Council International

Arctic Athabaskan Council

Association of World Reindeer Herders

16:30 - Experts on Indigenous Peoples’ Rights and Protection of Intellectual Property

Moderator: Alena Gerasimova, Vice Chair, Association of World Reindeer Herders

Dr. Dalee Sambo Dorough, Chair, Inuit Circumpolar Council

Dr. Preston Hardison, Policy Analyst (TBC)

Dr. Vladimir Kryazhkov, Professor, National Research University Higher School of Economics

Dr. Nigel Thomas Crawhall, UNESCO Expert, Chief of Section

Dr. Mattias Åhren, professor, University of Tromsø – The Arctic University of Norway (TBC)

Dr. Anatoly Sleptsov, Chair of the Department, M.K. Ammosov North-Eastern Federal University

Dr. Jennifer Corpuz, Global Policy and Advocacy Lead

17:00 - Discussion

The need for Indigenous Peoples’ Guidelines in the Arctic related to digitalization of traditional knowledge, culture and languages. The discussion will set the stage for the development of key principles for protection of Indigenous intellectual property rights.

17:45 - Conclusion

Mikhail Pogodaev, Deputy Minister for Arctic Development and Indigenous Peoples Affairs of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), Russian Chairmanship’s Special Envoy for Indigenous and Regional Cooperation in the Arctic Council

Recommendations to the Arctic Council and Saint Petersburg Declaration

The seminar is organised by Arctic Council (Arctic Council Russian Chairmanship, Arctic Council Permanent Participants, Arctic Council Indigenous Peoples’ Secretariat), in conjunction with the Association of World Reindeer Herders, the International Centre for Reindeer Husbandry, the Ministry for Arctic Development and Indigenous Peoples Affairs of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), M.K. Ammosov North-Eastern Federal University and UArctic EALÁT Institute.

Seminar poster

Languages available: English | Russian

Seminar is free of charge, but registration is needed to get access.

Please find the registration form at this link.