Lightning talks from the winners of the Mon Projet Nordique / My Northern Project competition 2021, PhD students from Québec and the Nordic countries will be held during Arctic Circle Assembly on Saturday October 16, 2021 (11h20-12h15).
Meet the winners:
Alex Mavrovic, PhD student in Environmental Science, UQTR, Canada
Véronique Dubos, PhD candidate in Water Sciences, INRS-ETE, Canada
Elisabeth Hardy-Lachance, MSc candidate in Environmental Geography, UQTR, Canada
Flore Sergeant, PhD candidate in Earth Sciences, Université Laval, Canada
Alexandre Demers-Potvin, PhD candidate in Paleontology, Redpath Museum, McGill University, Canada
Agathe Allibert, PhD student in Veterinary Studies, Université de Montréal, Canada
Valérie Langlois, PhD student in Microbiology, Université Laval, Canada
Stig Andreas Johannssen, Master’s student in Societal Safety, University of Stavanger, Norway
Tatatiana Kravtsov, PhD student in Art, University of Lapland, Finland
Judith Maréchal, PhD Candidate, Danish Technical University, Arctic DTU - Ilinniarfeqarfik Sisimiut, Greenland
Aðalheiður Alice Eyvör Pálsdóttir, PhD student in folkloristics/ethnology at the University of Iceland, Iceland
Natalia Ramirez, PhD student in biology at the University of Akureyri, Iceland
Jennifer Fiebig, PhD student in Civil Engineering and Architecture M.A. at the Technical University Denmark, Denmark
Rieke Madsen, a recent MA graduate at the Lund University, Sweden
Hanna Blåhed, PhD student at the Umeå University, Sweden