The National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Office of Polar Programs (OPP) in the Directorate for Geosciences (GEO) and the Directorate for Education and Human Resources (EHR) seek proposals for a Facilitator to manage the Polar Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (Polar STEAM) initiative.

Polar STEAM is a new initiative that encompasses and enriches two longstanding efforts:

Support for writing and artistic projects specifically designed to increase the public’s understanding and appreciation of the Antarctic and the human endeavors on the southernmost continent, known as the Antarctic Artists and Writers (AAW) program; and

Antarctic Artists and Writers (AAW) program; and Support for educators, both formal and informal, to travel to the Antarctic and Arctic to work collaboratively with researchers, referred to as the Polar Educators program.

The Facilitator of Polar STEAM will be responsible for managing the AAW and Polar Educator program(s) as parallel but synergistic programs that promote connections and innovative partnerships between their participants. To accomplish this, the Facilitator will need to demonstrate the ability to work with the two programs’ diverse stakeholders and audiences.

Proposal deadline: 25 February 2022

For more information about the program and how to apply, go to:

NSF Request for Proposals