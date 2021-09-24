The Nordic Dialogues keynote address on school leadership's work and professional development will be given by Pasi Sahlberg, Professor of Education Policy at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia. Sahlberg is a Finnish educator and author who has advised schools and education system leaders around the world. During his career, he has served as a senior education specialist at the World Bank (Washington, DC), as a lead education expert at the European Training Foundation (Torino, Italy), as a director general at the Finland’s Ministry of Education and Culture (CIMO), and as a visiting Professor of Practice at Harvard University.
The event will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 12:00 - 15:00 (UTC+3) remotely via Zoom. The Zoom link will be sent to participants before the event. Participation in the online event is free, but advance registration by October 20 is required.
Link to register: https://link.webropolsurveys.com/S/404091A8EA3311A9
Nordic Dialogues is organized by the project ArkTORI - Arktinen kehittyvä rehtori (School Leadership in the Arctic) in collaboration with the Arctic Five Education network. The project is led by the University of Lapland, in collaboration with Lapland University of Applied Sciences and the University of Oulu.
Program
12:00 - 12:05
Welcoming words and introduction to event
Professor, Dean Tuija Turunen, University of Lapland, Finland
12:05 - 12:35
Keynote: Principals’ work and professional development
Professor Pasi Sahlberg, University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia
12:35 - 12:50
Time for questions and discussion
Break 10 min
13:00 - 14:00
Panel discussion: Effects of COVID-19 on school leadership form Norwegian, Swedish, and Finnish perspective
Discussing principals from Finland, Sweden and Norway
Break 10 min
14:10 - 14:55
Dialogic working in small groups
Fasilitator Heikki Ervast, Principal Emeritus, Dialogues & Design Ltd.
14:55 - 15:00
The event ends - Concluding words
Professor, Dean Tuija Turunen, University of Lapland, Finland