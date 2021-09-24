The online seminar on Wednesday, October 27 brings principals and rectors from Finland, Sweden and Norway to hear, share and discuss experiences, challenges and successes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nordic Dialogues keynote address on school leadership's work and professional development will be given by Pasi Sahlberg, Professor of Education Policy at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia. Sahlberg is a Finnish educator and author who has advised schools and education system leaders around the world. During his career, he has served as a senior education specialist at the World Bank (Washington, DC), as a lead education expert at the European Training Foundation (Torino, Italy), as a director general at the Finland’s Ministry of Education and Culture (CIMO), and as a visiting Professor of Practice at Harvard University.

The event will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 12:00 - 15:00 (UTC+3) remotely via Zoom. The Zoom link will be sent to participants before the event. Participation in the online event is free, but advance registration by October 20 is required.

Link to register: https://link.webropolsurveys.com/S/404091A8EA3311A9

Nordic Dialogues is organized by the project ArkTORI - Arktinen kehittyvä rehtori (School Leadership in the Arctic) in collaboration with the Arctic Five Education network. The project is led by the University of Lapland, in collaboration with Lapland University of Applied Sciences and the University of Oulu.

Program

12:00 - 12:05

Welcoming words and introduction to event

Professor, Dean Tuija Turunen, University of Lapland, Finland

12:05 - 12:35

Keynote: Principals’ work and professional development

Professor Pasi Sahlberg, University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia

12:35 - 12:50

Time for questions and discussion

Break 10 min

13:00 - 14:00

Panel discussion: Effects of COVID-19 on school leadership form Norwegian, Swedish, and Finnish perspective

Discussing principals from Finland, Sweden and Norway

Break 10 min

14:10 - 14:55

Dialogic working in small groups

Fasilitator Heikki Ervast, Principal Emeritus, Dialogues & Design Ltd.

14:55 - 15:00

The event ends - Concluding words

Professor, Dean Tuija Turunen, University of Lapland, Finland