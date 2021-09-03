Online Seminar “Multilevel Governance and Inter-regional Cooperation: Vol.3 – Sustainable regional development, international cooperation and the protection of the Arctic environment” will take place on September 14, 2021 (15:00-17:40 Japan Standard Time, GMT +9).

The event is the third appointment of the Online Workshop “Multilevel Governance and Inter-regional Cooperation”, which will focus on “Sustainable regional development, international cooperation and the protection of the Arctic environment”.

The seminar will discuss the role of local actors and indigenous people in environmental protection of the Arctic, also by referring to a case study, to then move to economic development and political ecology in the Arctic region.

Program:

15:00 Opening

15:05 SESSION 1

Olga Tutubalina , Moscow State University: “The role of regional and local actors in the protection and study of the Arctic and northern environment (Case study: Norilsk Industrial region)”

Commentator: Irina Onufrenya , WWF Russia

Vyacheslav Shadrin , Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Yukaghir people and Vice President of the Sakha Republic (Yakutia) Association of Indigenous Minorities of the North: “The role of indigenous peoples of the North and their associations in environmental protection in the North and the Arctic.”

Commentator: Jeffry Gayman , Hokkaido University

Q&A

16:25 SESSION 2

Alexander Pilyasov , Moscow State University: “Economic development of the Russian Arctic 2.0: major results from the three-year research project".

Commentator: Shinichiro Tabata , Hokkaido University

Speaker 4: Ilya Stepanov , Higher School of Economics: “Environmental Aspects of International Relations in the Arctic”.

Commentator: Aileen Aseron Espiritu , UiT The Arctic University of Norway, the Barents Institute

Q&A

The workshop is organised by Hokkaido University Arctic Research Center, Human Resource Development Platform for Japan-Russia Economic Cooperation and Personnel Exchange (HaRP), UArctic Thematic Network on the Arctic in Asia, Asia in the Arctic and Arctic Challenge for Sustainability (ArCS) II.

Language: English.

Interpretation available: Japanese, Russian.

Seminar poster

Seminar is free of charge but registration is required.

Fill in the registration form by September 12, 2021.

For inquiries please contact juha.saunavaara@arc.hokudai.ac.jp or m.v.lomaeva@oia.hokudai.ac.jp