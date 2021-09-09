An NSF-funded postdoctoral assistantship is available at Utah State University. The university seeks a post-doc who is interested in understanding the interactions among the effects of changing climates on vegetation community and ecosystem responses in northern latitudes.

The research is being conducted in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta in Alaska. The project will focus on measuring vegetation and atmospheric gas exchange responses to a field experiment and modeling projected changes into the future.

Required Qualifications: A PhD degree in ecology, strong interest in plant community ecology or ecosystem ecology; strong quantitative and programming skills; willingness to work 3 months each year in the field.

Preferred Qualifications: Experience with LiCORs or other greenhouse gas analyzers; experience in remote sensing and large-scale predictive modeling; experience living or working in remote settings; experience operating boats and ATVs.

The successful applicant will help conduct a large-scale field experiment and spend summers in a remote research camp. Review of applications begins October 15, 2021, and will continue until the position is filled.

The appointment starts around January 1, 2022, but start date is flexible. It is intended to be a three-year position, pending successful annual performance reviews, and is expected to be in person for the first year. A competitive salary ($50,000/yr), stellar benefits, and retirement package will be offered. This project is a joint collaborative research effort between USU, South Dakota State University, and University of Colorado, Denver.

In your application, please include:

A cover letter explaining how your research and experience aligns with the skills and research activities listed above, particularly your interest in plant communities in Arctic ecosystems. Please include a description of interest and experience with remote field research. A CV, including relevant experience and publications, and Contact information for three professional references.

Please send your application and any question to Karen Beard: karen.beard@usu.edu

Utah State University is a highly selective, public, land-grant university and is classified as a Carnegie R1 Research University. The main campus is located in Logan, a community of about 100,000 people. For more information on Logan see http://www.tourcachevalley.com. The Beard Lab is committed to supporting and advancing diversity in STEM. Applications from member of historically underrepresented groups are strongly encouraged to apply.