We welcome proposals for sessions to be held during the UArctic Congress on October 4 – 7, 2022, Moscow, Russia. Sessions can be comprised of oral and/or poster presentations, as well as panel or round table discussions. The deadline for session proposals is November 15, 2021.

The UArctic Congress 2022 is part of Russian’s chairmanship of the Arctic Council (2021-2023) with the cross-cutting priority "Responsible Governance for Sustainable Arctic" promoting collective approaches to the sustainable development of the Arctic, environmentally, socially and economically balanced, enhancing synergy and cooperation and coordination with other regional structures, as well as implementation of the Council's Strategic Plan, while respecting the rule of law.

The Congress will focus on Russia’s chairmanship priority themes:

Arctic Peoples Environmental protection Socio-economic development in the region Strengthening international Arctic cooperation

Proposals must ONLY be submitted via the online submissions form. Please note that you will have to register as a user in the system. The registration will allow you to go back to your submission and also to evaluate and accept/decline the abstracts submitted for your session at the later stage, if your session is accepted to the congress.

The deadline for session proposals is November 15, 2021. Link to the session submission form.

See the full Call for Session Proposals and submit yours using the online form.

Please contact congress.sessions@uarctic.org if you have any further questions.

We look forward to seeing you all in Moscow in 2022!