The expedition is headed due East along the AK coast line towards the ice dense Canadian Amundsen Gulf and Banks Island.

The UArctic Research Chair Jeff Welker says “Our isotope forensic measurements of the Arctic’s water and carbon cycles are totally dialed in.

The calm seas are perfect conditions to detect evaporation and freshwater injections from the coastal riverine plumes and the degree of ocean productivity and C source-sink properties across the entire NW Passage and across the entire Baffin Bay as we head west to east”