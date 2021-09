The Arctic Research Consortium of the U.S. (ARCUS) is pleased to release the August 2021 issue of Witness Community Highlights—an online publication that highlights Arctic research efforts and other timely items of interest to their readers.

Community Highlights is distributed monthly via our Witness the Arctic mailing list of over 8,800 subscribers. Editors welcome ideas for future articles.

If you have a suggestion, or a question about this publication, please contact Betsy Turner-Bogren at betsy@arcus.org.

Read the issue here.