We are seeking and up and coming tenure-track scholar who would be an ideal candidate for a University of Saskatchewan Centennial Chair in Economic Valuation in Energy Security for Northern, Rural, Remote and Indigenous Communities.

The candidate would teach courses at the graduate level related to renewable energy and resource economics, particularly as it relates to energy security for northern, rural, remote and Indigenous communities. Specifically, we seek a candidate who will contribute to our new graduate professional program in energy security and also contribute to our other professional programs. We are looking for candidates with research interests and experience and/or the capacity to do research on the trade-offs in energy system choices as it relates to the economic and social development of northern, rural and remote regions and Indigenous communities.

