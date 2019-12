UArctic Thematic Network on Arctic Law has published the seventh edition of the Current Developments in Arctic Law.

The annual publication of the Network consists of altogether 15 very timely contributions pertaining to topical Arctic issues. This year’s edition contains both, scientific and non-scientific articles from a wide range of disciplines.

The volume has been edited by Thematic Network Lead, Research Professor Kamrul Hossain and Marcin Dymet from the Northern Institute for Environmental and Minority Law, Arctic Centre, University of Lapland.

Read the online publication here.