The 5G Technical Webinar will take place on November 11, 2020 at 13-15 (Swedish time) or 14-16 (Finnish time). The 5G Technical Webinar will be conducted online (Zoom) in English language.

Program

13.00-13.05 Welcome

Jaap van de Beek, Professor in Signal Processing, University of Technology



13.05-13.30

“5G to deliver service at edge”

Saeed Khorashadi Zadeh, PhD student, Luleå University of Technology



13.30-13.55

“Coded caching for future improved networking (CC-FIN)”

Mohammad Salehi, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Oulu



13.55-14.05 Break



14.05-14.30

“Intelligent Reflecting Surfaces: Fundamentals and Applications”

Emad Ibrahim, PhD student, Luleå University of Technology



14.30-14.55

“L4S for improved speed control in 5G”

Ingemar Johansson Master, researcher, Ericsson Research Luleå

About Arctic 5G Test Network

The Interreg Nord project Arctic 5G Test Network aims to link the 5G test networks in Oulu, Finland and Luleå, Sweden by connecting them and engaging in active collaboration. This enables cross-border testing and increases overall testing capabilities in the 5G networks. The goal is to strengthen companies' commercialisation capacity for innovations within the region's focus areas.



Register to the 5G Technical Webinar.

The link to the online Zoom meeting will be sent out the day before.

For more info and questions contact marie.nolin@ltu.se, +46(0)725262070

The 5G Technical Webinar is part of the activities of the UArctic Thematic Network on Arctic Telecommunications and Networking.